Shavkat Rakhmonov A Big Favorite At UFC 310
14 hours agoShavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) is set to take on fellow undefeated fighter Ian Machado Garry in a five-round co-main event at UFC 310. Rakhmonov was supposed to headline the card against Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title but after Muhammad withdrew he will now face Garry in a No. 1 contender fight. Rakhmonov is 6-0 in the UFC and enters the bout as a sizeable favorite as DraftKings has him at a salary of $9,200. Rakhmonov has won all 18 of his pro fights by stoppage and if he wins, he will get the next title shot.
Source: UFC
