Sergei Bobrovsky Unavailable On Tuesday
3 days agoFlorida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (personal) will not suit up for Tuesday's meeting with Pittsburgh. He has not traveled with the team to the game, as Bobrovsky and his wife are expecting a child. The former Vezina Trophy winner has looked shaky at times, logging a 3.04 goals-against average with a .890 save percentage, but he still carries a solid 11-5-1 record. Spencer Knight is expected to fill in for Bobrovsky on Tuesday, with Chris Driedger called up from the minors to dress as the backup. Knight's work has been more efficient in 2024-25 compared to Bobrovsky, as he has allowed 2.31 goals with a .911 save percentage. However, the 23-year-old has a mediocre 4-4-0 record. He impressed with a shutout performance against Carolina in his last start, but Knight hasn't yet won back-to-back starts this season.
Source: Jameson Olive
