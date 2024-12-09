Scoot Henderson Returns To Action Versus Lakers
3 days agoPortland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson (quadriceps) will be back from a four-game absence on Sunday versus the Lakers. He's been upgraded from questionable to available. Henderson has seen the court just once in the past eight games, so he might have quite a bit of rust to shake off. Leading Portland's second unit, Henderson has averaged 11.7 points and 5.4 assists during his sophomore campaign. Dalano Banton took on a larger workload during Henderson's absence and will likely have to settle for a lesser role now.
Source: Trevor Lane
