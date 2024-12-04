Sauce Gardner Not Practicing On Wednesday, Could Miss Week 14
2 days agoNew York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring) is not practicing on Wednesday as he deals with a hamstring injury. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said the 2022 first-round pick will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday if he is not 100% healthy. The two-time first-team All-Pro has not missed a game this season, but the team is likely to be cautious with its young star players down the stretch considering the playoffs are unlikely after a 3-9 start. His potential absence from the lineup could be a positive for Miami wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Source: NFL.com
