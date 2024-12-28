Saquon Barkley Remains Strong RB1 Option In Week 17
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will look to lead the Eagles offense in Week 17 as they host the Dallas Cowboys in a pivotal divisional matchup. Barkley is coming off a strong 150-yard performance and remains the focal point of Philadelphia's ground game. With Jalen Hurts questionable due to a concussion, the Eagles could lean heavily on Barkley to control the tempo against a Dallas defense that struggles in run defense, ranking last in the NFL in EPA (expected points added). Barkley's high workload and explosive play potential make him a must-start option in all formats this week. Expect another strong outing from Philadelphia's star running back against a struggling Cowboys team.
Source: RotoBaller
