Sam Montembeault Shuts Out Predators
4 hours agoMontreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault celebrated his selection to Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off team with his third shutout of the season, stopping 29 shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over Nashville. He joined Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck as the second goaltender in the league with more than two shutouts this season. Montembeault has been in fine form, allowing 2.82 goals with a .906 save percentage, but the team's weaknesses in other areas mean that he still carries a losing record with 8-10-2. In Saturday's matchup against Washington, Montembeault will aim to win a third consecutive start for the first time this season.
Source: ESPN
