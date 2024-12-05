Sam LaPorta Seeks Strong Showing Against Divisional Foe
2 days agoDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta will remain a focal point in Jared Goff's passing attack as the Lions gear up for a Thursday night showdown with the Packers in Week 14. LaPorta is coming off a mixed outing against Chicago, where he turned three receptions into just six yards but salvaged his fantasy value with two touchdowns. While his yardage production has dipped this season—averaging 35.5 yards per game compared to 52.3 as a rookie—LaPorta's red-zone presence keeps him relevant in fantasy. Green Bay presents a favorable matchup for tight ends, allowing the sixth-most receptions and yards per game to the position. This could be the perfect opportunity for LaPorta to build on his 2024 campaign.
Source: RotoBaller
