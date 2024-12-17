Sam Darnold Leads Minnesota To Seventh Straight Win
3 weeks agoMinnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold completed 24-of-40 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown, and one INT in Monday night's 30-12 win over the Chicago Bears. The Vikings started hot in this one, scoring on their first two possessions to take a quick 10-0 lead against their division rivals. However, they'd slow down from there but essentially controlled the game from start to finish. Darnold was solid, though it likely wasn't the performance fantasy managers who rolled with him were looking for. The 27-year-old's interception came on an early fourth-down heave where he had pressure in his face and was trying to make something out of nothing. Other than that, he played a pretty clean game. It was just his third appearance all season with one or fewer touchdowns, but his ninth in a row with at least 230 passing yards. He and the Vikings will take on the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday during the fantasy semi-finals.
Source: ESPN
