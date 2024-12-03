Ryker Evans Unavailable On Tuesday
3 days agoSeattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans (hand) will miss his first game of the season on Tuesday against Carolina. He exits the lineup after hurting his right hand while blocking a shot in Saturday's 4-2 loss to San Jose. It's been a good campaign for Evans, who is tied for second in scoring on the team with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 25 games. Jamie Oleksiak replaces Evans on the second defensive pairing on Tuesday, with Josh Mahura re-entering the lineup. Both players are limited offensively, but Oleksiak has provided plenty of blocks for fantasy managers, leading the Kraken with 53 blocks in 25 games.
Source: Piper Shaw
