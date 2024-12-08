Russell Wilson Likely To Return To Steelers In 2025
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson took over as the starter in Week 7 and has not looked back. Wilson has looked good under center with 1,626 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions across six games. Wilson is coming off a 414-yard performance against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. It appears Wilson has played himself into a role on the roster in 2025. Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Steelers over the offseason. He has certainly earned himself another sizable contract this offseason and is a great fit with this organization. The Steelers don't have a quarterback waiting in the wings with Justin Fields set to be a free agent after the season. It would make sense that the Steelers would continue to ride with Wilson until they find their next franchise quarterback.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport