Ross Colton Rejoins Avalanche Lineup Saturday
4 days agoColorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton (foot) is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday versus Detroit. He has been activated from Injured Reserve ahead of the game. A broken foot has kept him sidelined since the end of October. Before suffering the injury, Colton showcased impressive form, scoring eight goals and nine points in 10 games. He'll rejoin the lineup as a member of the second line, linking up with Casey Mittelstadt and Valeri Nichushkin. Colton should also see action with the second power-play unit. He's had five points (four goals, one assist) with the man advantage this season.
Source: Colorado Avalanche
