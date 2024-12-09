Romeo Doubs Still In Concussion Protocol
2 days agoGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that wide receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion) remains in the league's concussion protocol. Doubs suffered a concussion in the win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 and has missed the last two contests, but the good news is the 24-year-old pass-catcher has over a week to try and clear the NFL's concussion protocol before the team's Week 15 contest versus the Seattle Seahawks. It's not great news at all that Doubs is still in the concussion protocol, but he shouldn't be ruled out yet from returning this weekend. Doubs has only two touchdowns (both on Oct. 13) and is averaging 48.3 receiving yards per game in his third year with the Packers, making him an inconsistent WR4/flex in fantasy when he's healthy. Dontayvion Wicks has seen the biggest uptick in usage with Doubs out alongside Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Tucker Kraft.
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
