Rome Odunze A Non-Factor In Week 15 Loss
2 weeks agoChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze caught 2-of-7 targets for 39 yards in his team's 30-12 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. The rookie again saw a decent amount of work but continues to play third fiddle in Chicago's air attack behind veteran wideouts Keenan Allen and DJ Moore. On the bright side, Odunze recorded at least six targets for the seventh time in eight games. However, he's averaging just 3.75 receptions and 47.25 yards in that frame. Better days are ahead for the 22-year-old, and his future appears bright as long as long as quarterback Caleb Williams continues to develop at the pro level. For now, though, he'll be tough to trust as a viable option in Week 16 despite squaring off against a depleted Detroit Lions defense.
Source: ESPN
