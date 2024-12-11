Robert Thomas Collects Three Points In Tuesday's Win
2 days agoSt. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas led the way as the team beat Vancouver 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night. He was involved in three of St. Louis' four goals, recording a short-handed tally and dishing out two assists. Thomas' season suffered an early blow when he broke his ankle, but the 25-year-old has been very productive since returning to the lineup. Across his last 10 appearances, Thomas has contributed four goals and nine assists. He's averaging over a point per game for the season, having logged five goals and 14 assists in 17 contests.
Source: ESPN
