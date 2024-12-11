Riley Patterson Signing With Browns
3 days agoThe Cleveland Browns have signed kicker Riley Patterson to their practice squad on Tuesday. This comes a day after current kicker Dustin Hopkins missed two field goals during Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After that, Hopkins is a rough 16-for-25 on field goal attempts this season. That being said, Patterson has been brought in as insurance at the kicker spot. Patterson has kicked in one game this season as he made three extra point attempts in Week 9 as a member of the New York Jets. Since then, Patterson landed with the Atlanta Falcons, but he didn't appear in any games before now joining the Browns. This news won't mean much to fantasy managers unless Hopkins does end up losing the kicking gig to Patterson at some point.
Source: Zac Jackson
