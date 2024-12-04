Riley Patterson Released By Falcons
3 days agoAtlanta Falcons kicker Riley Patterson was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Patterson was added to the roster as insurance in case Younghoe Koo (hip) was unable to play. Koo ended up being able to play through the issue and appears to be fine going forward. That being said, the Falcons have decided to release Patterson on Tuesday. This does make sense considering there really is no need to keep another kicker on the roster with Koo healthy. Patterson has only played in one game this season and made all three of his extra point attempts during his lone game with the New York Jets. He'll look to catch on elsewhere as the 25-year-old should be able to find another spot.
Source: Terrin Waack
Source: Terrin Waack