Ricky Pearsall Not A Viable Play In Week 14
4 days agoSan Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall should not be started in any formats in Week 14 when he faces the Chicago Bears. The former first-round selection has seen three targets over the past three games but has been unable to come down with any of them. However, during Weeks 7 through 10, the Florida product averaged a modest 11.4 PPR points per game. While Pearsall is deployed as the clear No.3 wide receiver, he has been unable to find much consistency in the passing attack behind Deebo Samuel Sr., Jauan Jennings, and tight end George Kittle. However, with Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) sidelined, the 49ers may rely on their passing attack more often down the stretch. However, given his lack of production over the past month, fantasy managers should not consider starting him for the foreseeable future.
Source: RotoBaller
