Share: Link copied to clipboard!

According to Mark Feinsand of the MLB Network, the Boston Red Sox intend to pursue free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez if they do not sign Juan Soto . Feinsand noted that Boston is believed to have more interest in Hernandez than in another free-agent outfielder, Anthony Santander . In addition, Feinsand also stated the Blue Jays are in the mix for Hernandez but may prefer Santander. While Hernandez has hinted he prefers to stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a sizeable contract offer from Boston may change his mind. Last season in Los Angeles, Hernandez posted a solid .272/.339/.501 slash line with 33 home runs and 12 stolen bases. Under the hood, he generated a stellar 14.9% barrel rate and has continued to establish himself as one of baseball's best pure power hitters. The 32-year-old will be a popular pick in drafts this season simply off his power but may see a drop in RBI opportunities if he leaves the Dodgers.