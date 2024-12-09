Red Sox Intend To Pursue Teoscar Hernandez
3 days agoAccording to Mark Feinsand of the MLB Network, the Boston Red Sox intend to pursue free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez if they do not sign Juan Soto. Feinsand noted that Boston is believed to have more interest in Hernandez than in another free-agent outfielder, Anthony Santander. In addition, Feinsand also stated the Blue Jays are in the mix for Hernandez but may prefer Santander. While Hernandez has hinted he prefers to stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a sizeable contract offer from Boston may change his mind. Last season in Los Angeles, Hernandez posted a solid .272/.339/.501 slash line with 33 home runs and 12 stolen bases. Under the hood, he generated a stellar 14.9% barrel rate and has continued to establish himself as one of baseball's best pure power hitters. The 32-year-old will be a popular pick in drafts this season simply off his power but may see a drop in RBI opportunities if he leaves the Dodgers.
Source: Mark Feinsand
