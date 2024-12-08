Rachaad White Rushes For 90 Yards, Scores Two Touchdowns
3 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White put together his best performance on the ground during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lead back Bucky Irving (back) exited early and didn't return to this contest. His absence gave White a chance for extra carries and he took advantage of it. White rushed 17 times for 90 yards and scored a touchdown in the win. This is now back-to-back weeks that White has put together strong games on the ground. It's also worth noting that White hauled in two of his three targets through the air for 19 yards and another score. His production through the air has taken a hit since Mike Evans return, but fantasy managers will take the extra score. The status of Irving will go a long way to determining the fantasy value of White for next week's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. If Irving returns, White will fall into flex territory otherwise he should be treated as a RB2 if Irving sits in Week 15.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN