Quinn Hughes Tallies Two Assists On Friday
4 days agoVancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes tallied two assists during their comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday evening. The Blue Jackets got out to an early two-goal lead in the opening frame, but Vancouver was able to flip the script after the period. Hughes tallied his first helper on the primary assist on Brock Boeser's goal which got Vancouver on the scoresheet. Later in the third, Hughes would tally another primary assist, this time on the power-play on Jake DeBrusk's 12th strike of the season. The 25-year-old defenseman now carries an impressive six-game point streak. During this span, Hughes has tallied at least two points in four of the games. Fantasy managers should continue to view the former seventh-overall selection as a high-end scoring defenseman in all formats.
Source: NHL.com
