Quentin Johnston Scores A Week 14 Touchdown
3 days agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston scored a touchdown, his seventh of the season, in a Week 14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Johnston was expected to have a bigger role with Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) inactive, but that leading role went to Joshua Palmer instead. Still, Johnston saw seven targets thrown his way, making five catches for 48 yards including a four-yard touchdown catch near the end of the third quarter. "QJ" went on a touchdown scoring streak earlier in the season but hadn't found the end zone since Week 11. It was a solid performance from the sophomore pass catcher, who will face Tampa Bay next week.
Source: ESPN.com
