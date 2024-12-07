Quentin Johnston A Risky Play With Potential Upside In Week 14
4 days agoLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is a risky option with some upside in a Week 14 Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Johnston has been plagued by drops once again in his sophomore season, and he also has a hard time getting open in the secondary, but with Ladd McConkey (knee/shoulder) questionable at best and possibly limited if he does play, Johnston could be the de facto WR1 for the Bolts against a Chiefs defense that has suddenly started struggling against opposing wide receivers. Johnston is a very risky WR4 option if McConkey plays, but he'd be boosted into the mid-range WR3 conversation if McConkey is forced to sit.
Source: RotoBaller
