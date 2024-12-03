Pyotr Kochetkov Back In Hurricanes Crease Tuesday
3 days agoCarolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) will return to action on Tuesday against Seattle. He's missed four games after suffering a concussion. Kochetkov has worked as Carolina's No. 1 for most of the campaign due to Frederik Andersen's (knee) absence. He's sporting a very impressive 10-2-0 record and has registered a 2.42 goals-against average with a .904 save percentage. Kochetkov might be a bit rusty in his return, but he faces a team that's on a three-game losing streak and has won just four of 11 road games.
Source: Walt Ruff
