Pirates Sign Infielder Nick Solak To Minor-League Contract
3 weeks agoThe Pittsburgh Pirates have signed infielder Nick Solak to a minor-league contract. The 29-year-old was drafted in the second round by the Yankees back in 2016, but has spent time in six different organizations since then with Pittsburgh being his seventh. The right-handed hitter debuted with the Rangers in 2019, slashing .293/.393/.491 with a 126 wRC+ in 135 plate appearances, but never posted anything better than an 86 wRC+ in any other season since. The Louisville product enjoyed a solid 2024 campaign at Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners organization, slashing .311/.406/.446, so perhaps there is reason for optimism. The Pirates also recently signed Enmanuel Valdez to an already crowded infield, but if Solak can continue the success he saw in 2024 then maybe he'll prove to be valuable depth later in the 2025 season.
Source: MLB Roster Moves
