Petr Mrazek Placed On injured Reserve
3 days agoChicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek (groin) has been placed on Injured Reserve. The oft-injured netminder sustained a groin injury in Saturday's matchup against Winnipeg. Mrazek has worked as Chicago's No. 1 between the pipes this season, putting together a 7-11-1 record. He's registered a 2.83 goals-against average with a .906 save percentage. The Blackhawks remain without Laurent Brossoit (knee), meaning Arvid Soderblom, who's gone 1-6-1 so far, will be in line for a lot of extra work. Drew Commesso has been called up from the minors to serve as Soderblom's backup.
Source: ESPN
