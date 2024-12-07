Pelle Larsson Sits Out Saturday's Game
4 days agoMiami Heat shooting guard Pelle Larsson (ankle) will not play against Phoenix on Saturday. He sprained his right ankle in Friday's practice and will come out of the lineup after enjoying a good stretch of games in the rotation. The rookie from Sweden has logged 15-plus minutes in six of the last seven contests. Jaime Jaquez Jr. figures to take care of most of Larsson's minutes on Saturday, although fantasy managers might still not get enough value out of him.
Source: Ira Winderman
Source: Ira Winderman