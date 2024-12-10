Patrik Laine Collects Two Points Versus Ducks
1 day agoMontreal Canadiens winger Patrik Laine stayed hot with a two-point effort in Monday's 3-2 shootout victory against Anaheim. The Finnish forward scored a power-play goal and recorded an even-strength assist. A knee injury delayed Laine's Canadiens debut, but he was well worth the wait. Through his first four appearances for the team, the 26-year-old has averaged a point per game and boasts three goals. All of the goals have come on the power play. Laine's fantasy stock is on the rise, but a couple of good penalty-killing teams will try to slow him down next, including his former team, the Winnipeg Jets.
Source: ESPN
