Patrick Taylor Jr. Scores In Week 14 Versus Chicago
3 days agoSan Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. saw his heaviest involvement of the season during a 38-13 Week 14 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Santa Clara. Taylor Jr. was, as predicted, an afterthought to rookie Issac Guerendo in the absence of Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle). The 26-year-old former Packer finished with seven carries for 25 yards, including a three-yard touchdown run to salt the game away after Guerendo (foot) exited late, not to return. Regardless of the touchdown, Taylor Jr. was mediocre on a per-carry basis, looking the part of a fourth-string running back. If Guerendo were to miss Week 15, Taylor Jr. would be a worthy waiver target mostly because of the premium role he'd step into, but shouldn't command near as much FAAB as Guerendo did last week, not least because he'd be far less likely to contribute as much as a receiver. That said, Taylor Jr. and the Niners get a vulnerable Rams rush defense at home in Week 15.
Source: ESPN.COM
