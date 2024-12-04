Patrick Taylor Jr. Promoted To Active Roster
2 days agoAccording to Adam Schefter of ESPN, San Francisco 49ers running back Patrick Taylor Jr. was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. Taylor will likely slot in as the No.2/No.3 option alongside Israel Abanikanda, while rookie Isaac Guerendo operates as the lead option. This move occurred as Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) were both placed on the injured reserve on Monday following their loss to the Buffalo Bills. Taylor spent his first three seasons with the Green Bay Packers serving as a depth option, averaging a solid 4.0 yards per carry. Fantasy managers in deeper formats should monitor who operates as the No.2 option behind Guerendo, as they could be a viable stash option during the fantasy playoffs.
Source: Adam Schefter
