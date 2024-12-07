Padres Re-Sign Mason McCoy To Minor-League Deal
4 days agoThe San Diego Padres re-signed infielder Mason McCoy to a minor-league deal on Friday that includes a non-roster invite to big-league spring training, according to sources. McCoy was non-tendered by the Padres in November but will now return to the organization and will get a chance to compete for an Opening Day roster spot in spring training. The 29-year-old got a short run as the Padres' starting shortstop late in the season when Ha-Seong Kim (shoulder) was injured, but he was a short-term stopgap at the position and hit just .204 (10-for-49) with no homers, three RBI, seven runs scored and 19 strikeouts in his 57 plate appearances over 19 games. McCoy has played in just 25 big-league games since debuting in 2023 with Toronto and has a .200/.273/.240 slash line with a .513 OPS. He'll represent infield depth for the Friars again in 2025 and is off the fantasy radar.
Source: Yahoo Sports - Russell Dorsey
