Share: Link copied to clipboard!

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt said on Monday at the MLB winter meetings that the club expects to be in the running to sign Japanese right-hander Roki Sasaki this offseason. "We fully expect to be right there in the mix and at the end of the day have Sasaki a Padre," Shildt said. No matter what, the Friars skipper expects the club to make a big addition to their starting rotation for the 2025 campaign. The 23-year-old was officially posted on Monday by the Chiba Lotte Marines of Nippon Professional Baseball, which opens Sasaki's 45-day posting window to sign with an MLB club. He'll be an incredible value for clubs pursuing him. In addition to the Padres and Dodgers, the Giants, Cubs, Rangers and Mets are expected to be involved. Sasaki has the potential to be a front-line starter for years to come, but he's also young and inexperienced and has had durability issues.