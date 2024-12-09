P.J. Washington Could Miss Tuesday's Game
2 days agoDallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (illness) is currently listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Washington appears to have picked up a minor illness, so fantasy managers will likely have to wait to see how he feels closer to tip-off. The Mavs could be shorthanded for this game with Maxi Kleber (illness) already ruled out for this game. That being said, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, and even Dwight Powell could see more minutes in the rotation. Lively is the best fantasy option out of the bunch, assuming Washington is out.
Source: NBA Injury Report
