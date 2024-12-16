Nikola Vucevic Will Play On Monday
2 weeks agoChicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (illness) is available to play ahead of Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. The big man is back in the mix following a one-game absence on Friday due to an illness. He appears to be feeling better now and figures to play his regular role in the rotation on Monday. Jalen Smith will head back to the bench after a spot-start on Friday. He'll lose most of his streaming appeal with Vucevic back in the starting five. Fantasy managers can go ahead and get Vucevic back in their lineups for Monday's game.
Source: NBA Injury Report
