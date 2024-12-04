Nick Suzuki Takes Canadiens Past Islanders
2 days agoMontreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki recorded a goal and an assist as the team got back to winning ways on Tuesday with a 2-1 overtime victory against the Islanders. The Canadiens captain collected his helper when Patrik Laine marked his team debut with a power-play goal, and Suzuki took care of the second goal himself when he lit the lamp with half of the overtime session played. Montreal struggles to win consistently, but Suzuki is in the middle of a big campaign. He's currently riding his second three-game multi-point streak of the season and averages over a point per game, with 10 goals and 16 assists generated in 25 outings.
Source: ESPN
