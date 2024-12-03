Nick Schmaltz Nets Lone Utah Goal In Monday's Defeat
4 days agoUtah Hockey Club forward Nick Schmaltz was the team's lone scorer in Monday's 2-1 loss to Dallas. With Matias Maccelli and Nick Bjugstad setting him up, Schmaltz made it a one-goal game at 6:57 in the third period, but Utah couldn't generate any more goals. Schmaltz recorded all of his first 17 points of the season via assists but has now scored three goals in two games. He skates on the top line with Barrett Hayton and Utah's top scorer, Clayton Keller, who boasts 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) through 25 games. The trio gets to do damage next in a back-to-back set over the weekend as Utah faces Buffalo and Philadelphia, two teams that can be fragile defensively.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN