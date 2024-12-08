Nick Richards Uncertain For Sunday
3 days agoCharlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (ankle) is currently listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Richards sat out on Saturday due to a right ankle sprain, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him miss both games of the back-to-back set. The absence of Richards should mean that Taj Gibson gets the start, but Mark Williams will split up the minutes with him. Richards made his season debut last week and has been playing well in three games. He's worth rostering in most fantasy formats because he's a solid contributor when healthy. Neither Gibson or Williams are worth streaming if Richards is forced to sit out.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report