Nick Maton Agrees To Minor-League Deal With White Sox
3 days agoFree-agent infielder Nick Maton agreed to a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. Maton is a versatile defender and has recorded a .659 OPS in parts of five big-league seasons. The 27-year-old former seventh-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017 was hitless with two strikeouts in five at-bats with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 and slashed .258/.366/.470 with an .836 OPS, 16 home runs, 57 RBI and 44 runs scored in 91 games with High-A Aberdeen and Triple-A Norfolk in the minors. In 184 games at the big-league level since debuting with Philly in 2021, Maton has hit just .205/.303/.357 with 15 homers and 63 RBI in 514 plate appearances. His greatest asset is his infield versatility, and he could see time in the majors for the rebuilding Pale Hose in 2025.
Source: Aram Leighton
