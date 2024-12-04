Nick Bosa, Trent Williams Do Not Practice On Wednesday
2 days agoSan Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (oblique) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Bosa has been sidelined over the past two weeks and is already trending down heading into Week 14. Williams has also missed the previous two games. Before the injury, Bosa was on pace to enjoy another strong season as he tallied 36 tackles, seven sacks, and an interception while Williams operated as the left tackle. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor their status during the week as both are impact players. If Bosa sits out, fantasy managers should expect Sam Okuayinonu to continue to see an uptick in snaps while Colton McKivitz serves as the No.1 left tackle.
Source: Nick Wagoner
