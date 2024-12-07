Nick Bosa Ruled Out For Week 14
4 days agoSan Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) has been ruled out ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Chicago Bears. As expected, Bosa will be unavailable for this game after being tagged as doubtful heading into the contest. The loss of Bosa is another big hit to a 49ers roster that has been crushed by injuries this season. The expectation is that Robert Beal Jr. and Yetur Gross-Matos will see more playing time with Bosa sidelined. This is already a must-win game for the 49ers now they must do it without arguably their best defensive player.
Source: Tom Pelissero
