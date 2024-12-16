Navajo Stirling Wins His UFC Debut
3 weeks agoNavajo Stirling extended his win streak to six by defeating Tuco Tokkos unanimously at UFC Tampa, held at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Stirling entered the bout as the favorite was fresh off his victory on Dana White's Contender Series. Stirling had a dominant performance against Tokkos and was even close to finishing his opponent, but Tokkos managed to survive. Stirling won the fight 30-27 on all three judges' scorecards. In 15 minutes of action, Stirling landed 78 significant strikes.
Source: UFC
