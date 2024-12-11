X
3 days agoThe Washington Nationals won major-league baseball's draft lottery on Tuesday and will have the first overall pick in the 2025 MLB draft for the third time in franchise history. The Nats entered the lottery with the fourth-best odds (10.8%) of getting the top pick, with the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins (22.5% each) being tied for the best chance. The Marlins fell to seventh, while the Rockies will have the fourth selection. The Los Angeles Angels had the third-best odds for the top selection but will pick second. The Chicago White Sox and Athletics were not eligible for lottery picks due to revenue-sharing rules. The two previous times Washington held the top pick, they chose wisely, selecting right-hander Stephen Strasburg in 2009 and outfielder Bryce Harper in 2010. The Nats will be hoping to get the pick right again next year after having not made the playoffs since winning the 2019 World Series.--Keith Hernandez - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo

