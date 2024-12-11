Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen Crush Penguins
2 days agoColorado Avalanche forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen skated circles around the Penguins on Tuesday, combining for 10 points in a 6-2 victory. Each had five points, with MacKinnon producing one goal and four assists and Rantanen logging his 10th career hat trick and two assists. It was the second time MacKinnon and Rantanen posted five points each in the same game. The two have been truly dominant this season. MacKinnon leads the league with 46 points (10 goals, 36 assists) in 30 games, and Rantanen sits fourth among all skaters with 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists).
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN