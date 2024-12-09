Moses Moody Available Sunday
3 days agoGolden State Warriors guard/forward Moses Moody (knee) will be in the lineup on Sunday against Minnesota. Moody was forced to make an early exit against the Timberwolves on Friday, logging only seven minutes, but he won't miss any additional time. The 22-year-old will provide Golden State with a valuable option off the bench that could be useful during Andrew Wiggins' (ankle) absence. Gary Payton II will replace Wiggins in the starting lineup.
Source: NBA Injury Report
Source: NBA Injury Report