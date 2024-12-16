Alvin Kamara Dealing With Groin-Abductor Injury, Getting More Tests
3 weeks agoAccording to interim head coach Darren Rizzi, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (groin) is dealing with a "groin abductor situation" that he sustained in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Washington Commanders. Saints beat writer Ross Jackson reported the news. Per Jackson, Rizzi declined to note the severity of the injury and expects more tests for the 29-year-old. It's an unfortunate situation for Kamara and fantasy managers, though he hasn't been ruled out yet, which is at least a silver lining. With more testing on the way, keeping tabs on Kamara ahead of the team's Week 16 meeting with the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football is recommended. Backfield mate Kendre Miller figures to step in for the veteran if he's required to miss more time, with Jamaal Williams working as a change-of-pace option.
Source: Ross Jackson
