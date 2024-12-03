Mitchell Marner Collects Two Assists Versus Blackhawks
3 days agoToronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner recorded two assists in Monday's 4-1 victory against Chicago. He was among the helpers on John Tavares's game-winning goal and picked up another assist on Matthew Knies' empty-netter. Incredibly, this was Marner's ninth multi-point outing in his past 11 appearances. He's been the Maple Leafs' biggest offensive threat this season, sitting tied for fifth in the league with 24 assists and collecting 33 points overall in 24 games. Barring any health issues, we should see Marner hit the 100-point mark for the first time in his career.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN