Mike Williams Gets Involved In Week 14 Win
3 days agoPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams logged three receptions for 36 yards on four targets in a 27-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. With George Pickens (hamstring) inactive, Williams stepped up for quarterback Russell Wilson, particularly down the field in contested catch situations. If Pickens were to miss extended time, Williams would likely become an intriguing fantasy asset, but it's difficult to project him for consistent opportunities otherwise. It is possible, however, that the veteran is more involved going forward. He is worth rostering in bestball and dynasty formats, but Williams will remain off the fantasy radar in most redraft leagues heading into a Week 15 meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Source: ESPN
