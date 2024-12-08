Mike Evans Snags Four Receptions
3 days agoTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was fairly quiet during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran wideout hauled four of his five targets for 69 yards in the win. A majority of his production came on a 32-yard reception, which ended up being the second longest of the game for the Bucs. The good news for fantasy managers is that Evans has finished with 68 receiving yards or more in his first three games since returning from injury. Evans will head into a more difficult matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers defense next week. Despite that, Evans should remain a WR1 for Week 15.
Source: ESPN
