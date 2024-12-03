Micah Potter Likely Unavailable Versus Thunder
3 days agoUtah Jazz forward/center Micah Potter (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder. The Jazz have been shorthanded lately, so Potter has played for at least 13 minutes in three consecutive contests. With the 26-year-old likely sidelined, players like Drew Eubanks, Brice Sensabaugh, and Svi Mykhailiuk could potentially see more playing time. However, they will not be factors in fantasy during Tuesday's contest.
Source: NBA Injury Report
