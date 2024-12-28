Mets Made Offer To Teoscar Hernandez
2 weeks agoBefore outfielder Teoscar Hernandez re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for three years and $66 million this week, the New York Mets offered him a two-year contract, according to a source. The move would have been a big addition for the Mets after they already landed superstar outfielder Juan Soto, and it likely would have meant a move back to center field for Brandon Nimmo. For fantasy purposes, the 32-year-old Hernandez staying in Hollywood in the middle of a stacked Dodgers lineup is probably for the best. It was pretty much expected all along for Hernandez to stay in LA after helping the team win the World Series in his first year with the organization. Hernandez hit .272/.339/.501 with a career-high 33 home runs, 99 RBI, 12 steals and 84 runs scored in 2024. His strong batted-ball metrics suggest he should have another strong season in 2025 in one of the best situations in baseball.
Source: Newsday - Tim Healey
