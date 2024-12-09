Maxi Kleber Won't Play On Tuesday
2 days agoDallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kleber will miss his second game in a row due to an illness. He remains day-to-day, but his absence won't have a huge impact on the rotation. Kleber has only been playing 17 minutes per game, so the Mavs will likely use a committee approach to fill the void. P.J. Washington (illness), Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford should all pick up extra playing time.
Source: NBA Injury Report
